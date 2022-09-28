Dunkin’ will be adding a new location in Elizabethtown where it will occupy a former bank building along South Market Street.

The donut, coffee and sandwich retailer has signed a lease for the 2,500-square-foot building at 820 S. Market St., according to an announcement from Bennett Williams Commercial. The former bank building with dual drive-thru lanes was most recently a location for Santander Bank. It is across the street from the recently opened Taco Bell, which replaced Ella’s Place.

A representative for Dunkin’ confirmed the new location but did not have additional information about the plans for opening.

Dunkin’, formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts, already has 10 locations in Lancaster County.