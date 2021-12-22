Lancaster County’s third Chick-fil-A – and Manheim Township's second – is proposed for a former steakhouse across from Lancaster Airport.

The fast-food restaurant would replace Hoss’s Family Steak & Sea at 100 W. Airport Road, the southwest corner of West Airport Road and Lititz Pike (Route 501) in Manheim Township.

Chick-fil-A has submitted an application to Manheim Township’s zoning hearing board seeking zoning changes it would need to build the restaurant, including permission to operate a drive-thru.

The zoning application, which will be reviewed during a Jan. 4 meeting, describes a plan to tear down the former Hoss’s building and replace it with a new, 5,000-square-foot restaurant. The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. in the Morgan Center at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive. Remote access to the meeting will be available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85151490585.

No one from Chick-fil-A responded to a message seeking comment on the plans for the new restaurant.

Hoss’s Steak & Sea closed in February when the 2.5-acre property was sold for $1.6 million to Joe Deerin, a Lancaster real estate developer at Deerin Companies. At the time a spokesman for Hoss’s said the restaurant was closed because of an unsolicited buy offer that was too good to turn down.

Deerin did not respond to a message left seeking comment on the Chick-fil-A plans.

Based in Atlanta, Chick-fil-A has more than 2,500 U.S. restaurants where it features chicken sandwiches. Lancaster County’s first Chick-fil-A opened in 2011 in East Lampeter Township at 2495 Lincoln Highway East, across Route 30 from The Shops at Rockvale. A second Chick-fil-A opened in 2018 in Manheim Township at 1579 Fruitville Pike in the Shoppes at Belmont.