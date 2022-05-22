A minority owner of Cartel Brewing + Blending near the Lancaster train station is making plans to help open his own brewery nearby.

The brewery, to have a name yet to be determined, will take space at 841 N. Prince St., a 6,000-square-foot building where Cullen Farrell also plans to have a taproom/cafe. The new brewery will be a block south of Cartel Brewing + Blending.

The new brewery will feature beer and hard cider from Little Mutants, a brand Farrell says has been brewing under the Cartel Brewing + Blending license. Farrell, who is also an owner of juice company Rijuice, is partnering with Clint Wilson and Paul Lyons on the new project.

Farrell says he hopes the new brewery can begin operating by August, and that the taproom and café will be ready by late fall.

The brewery will occupy leased space that’s the former home of Donnelly Studios, a commercial photography and video studio that moved to 180 W. Airport Road in Manheim Township.