A sandwich shop featuring fresh, local ingredients has opened in downtown Lancaster.

Nate’s Sandwich Shoppe occupies a spot at 126 N. Prince St., the former home of Chop Sushi, which closed in October.

The menu at Nate’s Sandwich Shoppe incudes eight cold or grilled specialty sandwiches as well as an option to customize a sandwich by selecting from a variety of bread, meat, cheese, vegetables and spreads.

Breakfast sandwiches include those served on bagels and made with eggs, cheese and bacon or other breakfast meats. There’s also avocado toast as well as a daily soup special and salads. The drinks menu includes regular coffee, lattes and cappuccino as well as a variety of teas.

Nate’s Sandwich Shop is owned by Nathan Lefevre, who previously worked at several restaurants and most recently was a manager at Royer’s Flowers.