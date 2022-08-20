Nara Cafe, an Asian restaurant specializing in sushi and dumplings, has opened in Ephrata Borough.

The new restaurant at 415 E. Main St. takes the former home of The Hill, a longtime restaurant and bar that closed in May 2021.

In addition to sushi and dumplings, Nara Cafe’s menu includes poke bowls, and rice and noodle bowls. There is also Chinese noodle soup, Korean Kimchi ramen and Japanese classic noodle soup.

Nara Cafe is owned by Yanming Wu, who previously owned four restaurants in York County, including Koi Asian Restaurant in East Berlin and Hana Express in Hanover.

Before opening Nara Cafe, Wu oversaw renovations that included some painting and the installation of new booths.