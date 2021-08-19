A small takeout restaurant featuring a variety of mini burgers and sandwiches has opened in a multitenant Lancaster city building that was once a notorious nuisance property.

Nano Grill occupies a small space inside East Mifflin Plaza, a 4,000-square-foot neighborhood center at 451 E. Mifflin St. that also has a laundromat, salon and barber shop.

Nano Grill’s menu includes several mini burgers, a chicken sandwich and a fried lobster slider. Sandwiches are sold in sets of two, three or five. The menu also features cereal shakes, which are vanilla or chocolate ice cream topped with a variety of breakfast cereals.

Nano Grill is owned by Kevin Farlow and Edward Rivera, longtime friends who began operating a food truck in November and now have expanded with a permanent location with a kitchen.

Situated just off South Ann Street, East Mifflin Plaza has several small business spaces and room for vendors to operate booths. It is owned by Larry Henry, who redeveloped what had been a longtime neglected building.

In the early 2010s, the property was owned by William McMichael, a city landlord who was subject to repeated fines for property maintenance violations. The city took McMichael to court and eventually seized the property in 2012, after removing 8 tons of material. The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster sold it to Henry in 2016 for $35,880.