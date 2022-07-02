Pasquale’s Pizza in Little Britain has a new owner, a sale that ends a 37-year restaurant career for a couple that once operated six pizza shops in the area.

The Pasquale’s Pizza at 399 Nottingham Road was the last pizza shop still owned by Pasqualino and Rosanna Pillitteri, who opened the first Pasquale’s Pizza in Cochranville in 1989 and also had pizza shops in Honey Brook, Christiana, New London and Parkesburg.

The Honey Brook shop is closed and the Parkesburg one operates under a different name but the others continue to operate as Pasquale’s Pizza after having been sold to friends or family of the Pillitteris.

The same thing is happening in Little Britain, where Marco Antonio Perez, who previously worked at the Pasquale’s Pizza in New London, is buying the Little Pasquale’s Pizza for an undisclosed price with Laura Carrillo. The new owners took over Tuesday, two days after the Pillitteris’ last day. They are leasing the property from the Pillitteris.

Perez said he plans to continue operating Pasquale’s Pizza as it has been although he may eventually tweak some menu items. He said he also hopes to add delivery.