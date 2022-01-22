My Place Pizza, which opened nearly 40 years ago in downtown Lancaster, is now closed and the space is available for lease.

The pizza shop next to the Griest Building at 12 N. Queen St. closed at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 and appears to have never reopened. The last post on the restaurant’s Facebook page was from March 17, 2020, which said it would be shut down “until further notice.”

My Place Pizza was owned and operated by Renato and Maddalena Carboni, who bought the building in 1997 from Salvatore and Maria Caretti. The Carettis started My Place Pizza in 1983. Maddalena Carboni and Maria Caretti are sisters.

My Place Pizza offered a menu of pizza along with hamburgers and hot and cold subs. There were also salads, cheesesteak sandwiches and some Italian dinners such as lasagna and stuffed shells. For many years, My Place Pizza also served beer, but the owners sold the liquor license in 2018 to Sheetz, which uses it at its Ephrata Township convenience store near routes 322 and 222.

The Carbonis continue to own the building and are now offering the 4,600-square-foot restaurant space for lease. Tamer Gomaa, a real estate agent with ReMax Pinnacle who is representing the Carbonis, said they’ve gotten multiple inquiries in the short time the property has been on the market, but are waiting to find the right tenant. He said it could continue as a restaurant or be used for something else.

The Carbonis did not respond to a message seeking comment on their decision to keep the restaurant closed.