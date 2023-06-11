My Aunt Debbie, a vintage clothing and handmade housewares shop, will close its Lancaster city retail store next month.

Debbie Serdy, who opened the 336 N. Queen shop in 2017, said its last day will be July 23.

“This is not a decision I make lightly,” Serdy wrote in a Facebook post announcing the change. “Everything I do revolves around the shop. From the lovely people I meet who are visiting Lancaster, to the customers I have the privilege to serve every day, to the fantastic local makers I represent; the shop has been an amazing opportunity to serve and create an uplifting atmosphere for all who stop in.”

The shop featured vintage and handmade housewares, clothing, jewelry, accessories and artwork made by Serdy and other artisans. Serdy will continue to sell her own jewelry and clothing through the shop’s website, www.myauntdebbie.com.