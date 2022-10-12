After 15 years in downtown Lancaster, the owner of Mr. Suit Records has announced his plans to close the record store by the end of December.

Owner Mike Madrigale said business at the 118 W. Chestnut St. shop suffered during the pandemic and has been slow to rebound. Many vinyl record customers are downtown workers who don’t stop by the shop as often since they’re working remotely, he said.

Madrigale said he will be selling off inventory before the end of the year and might close before Dec. 31 depending on how those sales go. After the store closes, Madrigale said he plans to get a “calm job that I can clock out of at the end of the day.”

“I’m very sad to wrap this up, but I have 15 years of wonderful memories,” he said.