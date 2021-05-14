The former Mountville Inn reopened last month as The Floating Squirrel.

The real estate and liquor license for the restaurant at 61 E. Main St., closed since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, were sold recently to an investment group that has enlisted the owners of Square Mile Public House in Mountville to reopen and manage a new restaurant.

Dan Scarberry, who is also an owner of Union Station Grill in Columbia, opened Square Mile Public House in 2018 with his wife, Kelly. He said The Floating Squirrel is an entirely different concept than Square Mile Public House, describing it as a “simple dive bar” that will serve “ice-cold beer, stiff drinks and good food.”

The Floating Squirrel encompasses roughly 2,000 square feet, featuring a bar, a small dining area, pool tables and a dart board. The menu of sandwiches and pizza includes a meatball sub, pulled pork sandwich, Italian panini, and a chicken quesadilla. It is managed by Kurt Campbell, who had worked at Square Mile Public House.

The name honors Dave Woody, a longtime friend of Scarberry who died three years ago and long had the idea for a restaurant named The Floating Squirrel. Woody is depicted in the restaurant’s logo.

The Floating Squirrel occupies a spot that was once the site of the circa-1814 Stock Exchange Hotel, which was operated for years by town founder Isaac Rohrer. The current building dates to 1920 and had been owned by William Harkins, whose parents owned and operated the Mountville Inn since the 1970s. Harkins sold the property in February for $300,000 to BAPU Investments LLC, a Lancaster-based partnership headed by Sushma Patel.

Nick Patel, a spokesman for BAPU Investments, said they were attracted to the history of the restaurant and they don’t plan on making a lot of changes.

“That bar was always a neighborhood bar and we want to keep it that way,” Patel said. “We’re not going to change a whole lot.”