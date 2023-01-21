Modish Lancaster recently opened in Bird-in-Hand, where it features vintage housewares, furniture, home décor and handcrafted items.

The roughly 2,200-square-foot store at 2709 Old Philadelphia Pike carries items from 21 different sellers, most of whom are from Lancaster County. The selection includes jewelry, soap, candles, art, sewn textiles and preserved botanicals as well as glassware and lighting.

Modish Lancaster is owned by Karen Stauffer and Debbie Luther, who both sell items in the store.

In December, Modish Lancaster hosted a pop-up market for Vintage Revival Market, a group of vintage items sellers who organize occasional markets for sellers. Luther is the current facilitator for Lancaster Revival Market, a position previously occupied by Stauffer.