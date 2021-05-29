Seven years after it closed, the former Perkins restaurant along Route 30 in East Lampeter Township has been torn down and will be replaced by a car wash.

Mister Car Wash has announced plans to open a car wash next summer at 2175 Lincoln Highway East, replacing the Perkins restaurant which closed in June 2014. Arizona-based Mister Car Wash operates some 300 U.S. locations.

The property located across Route 30 from Lancaster Mennonite School was bought in July 2014 for $1.1 million by Dimitrios Hronis Jr., an owner of the Capital Diner in Harrisburg. The sale happened a year after Perkins parent company emerged from bankruptcy.

Last summer, Hronis was making plans that would allow for a restaurant at the site since he sought a zoning exception in June for a restaurant that could operate with a drive-thru. Instead, he is leasing the property to Mister Car Wash for a new location, which will be its third in Lancaster County.

Hronis did not respond to messages left seeking comment on the change of plans.