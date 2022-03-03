A Cajun food restaurant offering pickup and delivery has opened in Lancaster city.

Currently operating out of a shared commercial kitchen at 347 N. Plum St., Mississippi Gumbo Cajun Kitchen features its namesake gumbo alongside fried shrimp, fried crawfish and fried chicken po’boy sandwiches. There are also fried crawfish and fried shrimp baskets served with waffle fries. Beignets, a deep-fried doughnut sprinkled with confectioners’ sugar, are among the desserts.

Mississippi Gumbo is owned by Collin Dawkins and his wife, Annie. Dawkins’ brother, Trevor, is the head chef. Dawkins said they are working on plans to move to a city location of their own where they will likely also operate as pickup and delivery restaurant.

For now, Mississippi Gumbo is only open from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturdays but Dawkins said Friday dinner hours will be added soon, along with lunch and dinner hours on Sundays. Eventually, they will also have dinner hours on Thursdays, he said.