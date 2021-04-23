Mission BBQ is making plans for its first Lancaster County restaurant at a former Ruby Tuesday in Manheim Township.

The Maryland-based restaurant chain recently received township approval to renovate the former Ruby Tuesday at 2002 Fruitville Pike for a new restaurant. A Mission BBQ representative declined to estimate when the restaurant in Hawthorne Center could open, saying there would updates “over the next few months.”

A representative of the shopping center also declined to offer any updates, saying a lease had not been finalized for the spot.

Mission BBQ features a menu of pulled pork, chicken brisket and ribs served as platters or sandwiches. Sides include macaroni and cheese, baked beans and coleslaw.

Owners Bill Kraus and Steve Newton opened the first Mission BBQ on Sept. 11, 2011, the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. From the beginning, the restaurant has been supportive of police, firefighters and the military, a stance that includes making regular donations to service groups and pausing every day at noon to play the national anthem.

The Manheim Township restaurant will be the first site in Lancaster County for Mission BBQ, which operates nearly 100 restaurants and has nearby locations in Harrisburg, York and Wyomissing.

The 200-seat Ruby Tuesday, which closed last summer, originally opened in 1994 as one of the earliest tenants for Hawthorne Centre, which is anchored by Walmart. The only other Ruby Tuesday in Lancaster County is in the Manor shopping center in Lancaster Township.