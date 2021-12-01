Mission BBQ is opening a restaurant Tuesday, Dec. 7, in Manheim Township, the first Lancaster County location for the Maryland-based chain.

The 2002 Fruitville Pike restaurant replaces the 200-seat Ruby Tuesday, which closed in the summer of 2020 and then was torn down. The new restaurant was built in the footprint of the old one.

Mission BBQ features a menu of pulled pork, chicken brisket and ribs served as platters or sandwiches. Sides include macaroni and cheese, baked beans and coleslaw.

Bill Kraus and Steve Newton opened the first Mission BBQ on Sept. 11, 2011, the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. From the beginning, the restaurant has been supportive of police, firefighters and the military, a stance that includes making regular donations to service groups and pausing every day at noon to play the national anthem.

Today, Mission BBQ operates around 100 restaurants and has nearby locations in Harrisburg, York and Wyomissing.

A spokeswoman did not respond to questions seeking details about the new restaurant whose opening day is advertised at the location.