Mill 72 Bake Shop & Café, which has a location in the center of Manheim, has opened a second location on the campus of Pleasant View Retirement Communities, just northeast of town.

Mill 72 at Pleasant View Communities takes a spot at 2100 Town Square in Penn Township next to Hearth & Harrow, a restaurant that serves residents and staff of the retirement community but is also open to the public. Mill 72 serves from the coffee bar that had previously been operated as part of Hearth & Harrow.

The cafe, which offers a limited menu of coffee, tea and pastries as well as some snacks, opened its original location in early 2019 at 45 N. Main St. in Manheim where it became the first tenant in REO Manheim Marketplace. The redevelopment of the former Bickel’s Snack Foods complex now also includes Prussian Street Arcade and Artifice Ales & Mead. Mill 72 is owned by Melanie and Brian Miller.