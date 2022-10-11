A former human resource specialist who bought and then helped revitalize Miesse Candies over the last 12 years has sold the Lancaster city candymaker for an undisclosed price to the owner of Pensupreme Ice Cream.

Tracy Artus, who has owned and operated Miesse Candies since 2010, announced the sale Tuesday to Ingrid Natale who recently helped revive the historic ice cream brand that is available at an ice cream parlor at Miesse Candies’ downtown location.

The sale of the boutique candymaker includes the business, name, inventory, recipes and equipment as well as the lease for a Miesse Candies stand at Lancaster Central Market.

“I am buying Miesse Candies because it embodies the spirit of Lancaster,” Natale said. “I was inspired by the rich history of the company, the dedication to producing the candies in the traditional way with high quality ingredients, and the opportunity to continue the great legacy of a company that gives back to the community.”

Natale said she does not plan to make any major changes at Miesse Candies although she says she would like to highlight some of its lesser-known chocolate figurines, which include cats, golf balls and video game controllers.

“Miesse Candies will continue to provide the candies we all know and love, and I am dedicated to making sure that we are a people-first company for our customers, employees, and our community,” Natale said.

Miesse Candies traces its history to 1875, when Daniel W. Miesse opened a shop in the first block of North Queen Street where he sold hard candies, ice cream and baked goods. Shortly after World War I, Daniel Miesse's son, Roy C. Miesse, went to France to study how to make chocolates and there developed the candy recipes that are still in use today.

In 1882, Miesse Candies moved to 123 N. Queen St., now Binns Park, and stayed there until 1942, when it was sold to Wiggins Restaurant & Candy Co. in York and relocated there. But in 1947, Roy Miesse Sr. and Roy Miesse Jr., the son and grandson of the founder, respectively, started their own chocolate candymaking firm in York. They added a Lancaster factory in 1956 by purchasing the Helm Candy plant on 735 Lafayette St., and eventually closed the York factory.

In 1980, Roy Miesse Jr. sold the business to a Willow Grove couple, and it had several owners thereafter. In 2006, a fire destroyed much of the Miesse Candies factory on Lafayette Street, causing production to cease for about a year.

Artus, who started as a part-time clerk at Miesse Candies, moved the candymaker in 2013 from the Cabbage Hill neighborhood to a 5,000-square foot space at 118 N. Water St., a retail area on the first floor of the Steeple Lofts building. The move doubled the space for Miesse Candies, which makes 150 different types of candies, including sea salt caramels, peanut butter meltaways and vanilla butter creams as well as chocolate bark and nut clusters. It also sells a wide variety of molded candies.

In 2019, Artus turned part of a retail area at the factory into an ice cream parlor by installing a historic soda fountain that had originally been at Minnich’s Pharmacy in York.

Artus declined to disclose the company’s annual sales or staffing levels, although she said the current employees would all be staying on.

In January, Artus began featuring Pensupreme ice cream at the soda fountain, the first retail location for the ice cream brand, which has been revived by Natale and her business partner John Butz.

Created by Lancaster-based Penn Dairies, Pensupreme ice cream was previously sold at a chain of convenience stores and dairy restaurants. Getty Petroleum Corp. bought the 65-store Pensupreme chain in 1989 and eventually changed them to Getty’s branding. Penn Dairies was sold in 1990 to a New York company.

Natale and Butz restarted Pensupreme by purchasing its expired trademark. Natale, who is the sole owner of Miesse Candies, said it will remain a separate business from Pensupreme.