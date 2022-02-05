Middle Creek Lawn & Patio is closing its Leola retail store so it can expand the maintenance side of the company.

The 3,800-square-foot store at 175 W. Main St. carries lawn and garden supplies, grills and bird feeders as well as pet and wild bird products. The store also carries air plants and succulents that are sold as part of Tillandsia, a separate retail shop operating out of the space. Tillasandia will continue to sell at maker’s markets and pop-up shops.

Middle Creek Property Maintenance, which operates out of the lower level of the building, will expand upstairs after the retail store closes Feb. 11.

Lois Nolt, who owns the businesses with her husband, Dale, said they needed more space for the growing property maintenance business. She encouraged anyone with gift cards to redeem them now, but said they can be exchanged for cash after the store closes.

Middle Creek Property Maintenance provides lawn mowing, mulching, pruning, fertilization/aeration, weed control and deer proofing to a service area that spans parts of Lancaster, Lebanon and Dauphin counties. The company moved to the spot along Route 23 in 2016, adding the retail store on the first floor of what had been Bard’s Hardware.

