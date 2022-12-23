A mobile phone store has opened in part of the Royer Pharmacy building in downtown Ephrata.

The Metro by T-Mobile store opened earlier this month at 2 E. Main St., where it offers a variety of phones and accessories including prepaid wireless plans. The new Ephrata Borough location is owned by KJAG Buy and Trade, a franchisee that has 16 Metro by T-Mobile stores in the region.

The new Metro by T-Mobile store takes roughly half that space that was the longtime home of Royer Pharmacy. The pharmacy, which operated four other locations, closed all of its stores in March 2020 and sold its customer list to CVS.

The Ephrata location was also the headquarters for the local pharmacy company that traced its beginnings in Ephrata to 1879 when a young pharmacist named George S. Royer bought the business from a local pharmacist named Konigmacher.