Messick’s Farm Equipment has opened its new corporate office and expanded showroom in Rapho Township.

With 230,000 square feet of space, the new building at 1475 Strickler Road is twice as big as the old one 187 Merts Drive in Mount Joy Township. Work on the new building began last May.

The new building just off the Esbenshade Road exit of Route 283 has additional space both indoor and outdoor for Messick’s sales, parts and service departments. It offers one entrance for all departments while consolidating equipment in one lot.

Inside there are also more areas for employees to work on equipment, meeting rooms that can be used by employees as well as the public, and new offices for Weaver Insurance Group, which is leasing a small space.

The former Messick’s building is currently under contract, according to Neil Messick, an owner of the company. He declined to name the would-be buyers but said they would be opening a recreational vehicle dealership.

Founded in 1952, Messick’s sells, rents and repairs equipment for agriculture and construction industries while also offering equipment for residential and commercial uses. It has 260 employees and Pennsylvania locations in Abbottstown, Halifax, Carlisle and Aspers.

Messick’s bought the 29-acre Rapho Township property in 2019 for $5.1 million. Messick declined to estimate the building project’s total cost.