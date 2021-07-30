Three years after opening in downtown Lancaster, Max’s Eatery has begun work on a second location in Manheim Township’s Richmond Square that’s expected to open in mid-September.

The new Max’s at 600 Richmond Drive takes the spot of the former EAT sandwich shop that closed in October 2019.

The Manheim Township Max’s will be a quick-service version of the downtown diner that its owners hope can be a model for future locations. A streamlined menu features burgers, wraps and salads along with Tater Tots and milkshakes. Side dishes include onion rings and Brussel sprouts with a variety of toppings.

Majority owners are Connor and Emily Patterson, Doug Bernard and Matt Titter. Connor Patterson said the COVID-19 pandemic forced the restaurant to adjust its operation to emphasize quick service and takeout, a model that worked well for them and became the basis for the new location.

The original Max’s opened in August 2018 at 38 W. King St., the former home of Aussie & the Fox. It features a lunch counter, color decor with pink neon lights and a menu that includes burgers, chicken and waffles, macaroni and cheese, Tater Tots and milkshakes. The downtown restaurant serves alcohol, but the new one won’t.