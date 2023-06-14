Two months after closing their diner in downtown Lancaster, the owners of Max’s have announced plans to shutter their remaining restaurant in Manheim Township.

The last day for Max & Go, a quick-service restaurant at 600 Richmond Square, is Sunday, June 18.

“We have treasured our time serving the community and the incredible outpouring of support that has been felt over the years,” read a Wednesday Facebook post announcing the closure.

Max & Go, which opened in January 2022, featured a menu of smash burgers, chicken and waffles and shakes. It was an expansion of Max’s Eatery, a diner that debuted in August 2018 at 38 W. King St. and offered comfort food amid bright décor and pink neon lights. Max’s Eatery closed April 23.

Connor and Emily Patterson, Doug Bernard and Matt Titter were the majority owners of Max’s Eatery and Max & Go.

When Max’s Eatery closed, Connor Patterson said the decision was influenced by the way the pandemic changed the restaurant industry, noting then that staffing, food costs and operating expenses had become more difficult to manage.

Patterson, who lives in San Francisco, had said the owners were shifting their focus to the Richmond Square restaurant, which was experiencing growth. He did not respond to a message seeking comment on the planned closure of Max & Go.