National tire retailer Mavis Discount Tire has opened a new store in East Hempfield Township at the former site of Lancaster County’s first Friendly’s restaurant.

The now-demolished Friendly’s was at 1655 Columbia Ave. from 1973 to 2020.

In addition to repairing and selling tires, Mavis Discount Tire offers a variety of vehicle services, including brake repair, oil changes, shock and strut installation, suspension repair, and muffler and exhaust repair.

Mavis Discount Tire, which operates some 850 U.S. stores, moved into Lancaster County with the opening of an Ephrata Township store last fall. Mavis Discount Tire has announced plans for a location in Willow Street.

In addition to its own stores, Mavis Discount Tire operates Jack Williams Tire & Auto Service Center, which has three locations in Lancaster County.