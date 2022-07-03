A small takeout restaurant with fried chicken, burgers and fries has opened in Lancaster.

Mason’s Eatery occupies a small space inside East Mifflin Plaza, a 4,000-square-foot neighborhood center at 451 E. Mifflin St. where there is also a beauty salon and a laundromat.

Mason’s Eatery is owned by Larry Henry, who also owns the laundromat as well as the entire building, which was once a notorious nuisance property.

Mason’s Eatery replaces Nano Grill, which continues to operate a food truck. Nano Grill owner Kevin Farlow said he hopes to find a new spot to open somewhere in Lancaster city.

In the early 2010s, 451 E. Mifflin St. was owned by William McMichael, a city landlord who was subject to repeated fines for property maintenance violations. The city took McMichael to court and eventually seized the property in 2012, after removing eight tons of material. The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster sold it to Henry in 2016 for $35,880.