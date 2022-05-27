Prussian Street Arcade, which has a vendor marketplace in Manheim, is making plans to open a second location at an East Hempfield Township shopping center.

The new Prussian Street Arcade will take a 2,800-square-foot spot in Lime Spring Square, the shopping center along Rohrerstown Road that includes Starbucks, Aldi and Panera Bread. Prussian Street Arcade’s spot will be behind Fuddruckers and Starbucks in a spot that is the former home of F45 Training.

The spot will host around 70 vendors, according to owners Michael and Susan Ferrari, who hope to open the new market in July. Some of the vendors will be ones who already sell products in Manheim, but most will be new, the Ferraris said.

The Ferraris said they are opening a second location because they couldn’t accommodate all the vendors who contacted them about wanting to set up in Manheim.

Featuring sellers of vintage and handmade goods, Prussian Street Arcade opened a 10,000-square-foot marketplace in fall 2019, becoming part of REO Manheim Marketplace, which is a redevelopment of the former Bickel’s Snack Foods complex at 49-51 N. Main St.