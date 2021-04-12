A new café has opened at the Four Seasons Golf Course as major renovation work continues on a restaurant set to open in the next couple months at the golf club outside Landisville.

Mack’s Café occupies the lower level of the golf clubhouse at 949 Church Street following a renovation of the former snack shop that included the installation of a new kitchen. The 40-seat café features a takeout window and will also offer some outside seating. The cafe opened with just a lunch menu but will expand hours Monday, April 12.

The menu at Mack’s Café includes a variety of appetizers as well as salads, burgers and sandwiches. The café features a variety of bowls, including an acai bowl, quinoa power bowls and a poke bowls. Sandwiches include burgers, wraps, a cheesesteak and a steak tips sub.

The Mack’s Café menu is a stripped down version of what is planned for Blue Collar Bar & Restaurant which will occupy a former banquet area at the clubhouse. The 170-seat restaurant will include a full bar and offer views of the golf course. It is expected to open by early June.

Mack’s Café and Blue Collar Bar & Restaurant are owned by Rob Billas and Kevin White. Billas is the longtime owner of Fiorentino’s Restaurants, where White previously worked as a general manager.

Mack’s Café is name for Billas’ dog, who wears a blue collar in the logo for soon-to-open restaurant.

Mack's Cafe Address: 949 Church St., Landisville Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Sunday. (Beginning April 12) Info.: bluecollarlanc.com, facebook.com/bluecollarlanc/