Lush Bazaar has opened a clothing and home goods store in downtown Lancaster.

The store takes a 1,700-square-foot space next to Starbucks at 101 N. Queen St. The shop replaces Free Press, a 1,800-square-foot sneaker and clothing boutique.

Lush Bazaar carries ethically-made fashions and home goods, featuring clothing for both women and men. Owner Timbrel Chyatee designs all the clothing for the store and works with the artisans who make the home goods.

Chyatee previously operated a small downtown Lancaster store at 50 N. Queen St.

Lush Bazaar Address: 101 N. Queen St. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Info.: 717-517-8196, lushbazaar.com, facebook.com/LushBazaar