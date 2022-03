Lovisa, an Australian jewelry store which has recently been opening more U.S. stores, now has a location at Park City Center.

The store, which opened earlier this month in J.C. Penny wing of the mall, features a variety of fashion jewelry, including earrings, necklaces, rings and bracelets.

The first Lovisa store opened in Australia in 2010 and the company now has 544 stores in 20 countries, including 63 in the United States. The Park City store is the first one in Lancaster County.