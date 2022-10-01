Lovesac, a furniture retailer specializing in modular furniture systems, will open a store later this fall at Park City, 142 Park City Center.

At the Lancaster city mall, Lovesac will occupy a space in the Fountain Shoppes wing where stores have outside entrances. Lovesac features bean bag chairs, sectionals and accessories in a variety of colors, patterns and fabrics. The new store will give customers the opportunity to see some of the styles and order furniture pieces

Lovesac was founded in 1995 when Shawn Nelson began making bean bag chairs before expanding to become a furniture wholesaler. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, Lovesac opened its first retail location in 2001 and now has some 175 U.S. locations. The Park City store will be the first one in Lancaster County.