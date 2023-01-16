Selling a wide variety of vinyl records, Etown Record Lounge recently opened in downtown Elizabethtown.

The record store at 9 S. Market St. operates out of a roughly 500-square-foot space where it has 2,000 to 3,000 records, including polka, jazz, classic rock, easy listening and death metal, among other genres. A lounge in a separate room has tables, chairs and couches, offering room for 20 to 25 people to browse and listen to music.

Etown Record Lounge is owned by Ryan Reed and Tim Orth, who both have other jobs. Reed is a real estate agent in Elizabethtown with Realty ONE Group Unlimited and Orth owns Orth Plumbing in Mount Joy Township. Both vinyl collectors, the longtime friends conceived the idea for the record shop after discussing the idea over the course of three hours at Funk Brewing in Elizabethtown.

Etown Record Lounge, which also buys records, takes a space previously occupied by the former Elizabethtown Advocate newspaper.