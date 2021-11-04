John Bright Sr. and his two sons, Eric and John Jr., left Tuesday afternoon for a cabin in Potter County where they plan to hunt and relax for several weeks, a getaway that leaves no one to run the family’s namesake restaurant.

But that’s according to plan, since for the first time in 55 years, there’s no restaurant to run.

Known for broasted chicken, homemade soups, and town gossip, Bright’s Restaurant closed permanently Sunday, leaving a big empty space in the weekly routines of many longtime customers.

“It’s going to be different,” said Todd Moyer, 56, of Ephrata Township. “Like, I don’t know what to do in the mornings now.”

The decision to close the diner at 1025 S. State St. in Ephrata Borough came because John and Eric Bright couldn’t find enough help to run it and were forced to do most of the work themselves, according to John Bright Sr., who started the restaurant in 1966 but has been mostly retired for about the last 10 years.

“Ever since the pandemic they’ve been working their butts off, really with a lack of help. They’re just burned out. It’s that simple,” said Bright Sr., who owns the restaurant and had been leasing it to his sons. The 3-acre restaurant property also includes JEC Storage, a self-storage business he owns.

While he said he understands his sons’ choice to close the restaurant, Bright Sr. said he was “disappointed” and a little surprised by it. He said he’s not sure what will happen next, although he’s not interested in selling the entire property but would be open to having someone else lease the restaurant space.

Bright Sr. declined to have his sons speak about their decision, saying he was acting as a spokesperson for the family and that they would say the same thing about why they closed.

The current hunting getaway, he said, could provide some clarity about the future for both him and his sons.

“We’ll talk it over,” said Bright Sr. “This kind of took me by surprise too.”

An Ephrata tradition

John Bright Sr. opened Bright’s Restaurant in 1966 after helping his own dad, Edward, with the Sugar Bowl in Millersville and the former Ed’s Diner in Ephrata. Bright’s Restaurant was initially a drive-in featuring pizza and sandwiches but was subsequently renovated into a roughly 100-seat family restaurant that included a deck, and at one time sold ice cream.

Recently, Bright’s Restaurant was popular for its traditional breakfast and was especially known for its broasted chicken. A $9.99 prime rib special on Saturdays was also a big draw right up until the end.

Apart from the food, Bright’s Restaurant earned a reputation as a gathering place for locals, with Moyer saying a mid-afternoon shoot-the-breeze session around the counter could be especially entertaining.

“There were days I would arrange my schedule so I could go,” said Moyer, who used to teach math at Ephrata High School and now teaches at Towson University. “Of all the places that I have gone to eat, I have not seen a place that had a camaraderie among regulars like Bright’s did.”

Pushed to the limit

Nina Wink, 66, of Denver, worked on and off at the restaurant for about 40 years, and came back during the pandemic to help out. She was there during what turned out to be an emotional last weekend.

“Saturday was a lot of hugging and tears and all that kind of stuff,” Wink said.

Having worked closely with the younger Brights recently, Wink said she saw how much they were struggling to keep things going and understood why they needed to call it quits.

“They made it through the pandemic with both of them, and then afterwards they couldn’t get anyone to work because everyone was getting unemployment,” Wink said, focusing on the $300 weekly federal unemployment bonus – which lapsed in September – as a key deterrent for would-be workers.

Tania Kreider, who first worked at Bright’s Restaurant as a teenager, said she considers the place a second family, saying customers became friends and owners were supportive. “They took care of their employees and paid them well,” she said.

Kreider, who was also working the last weekend, said she too saw how the Brights pushed themselves to the limit to maintain the restaurant, which opened at 5:30 a.m. and closed at 8 p.m.

“The pandemic really took a toll on both the boys,” said Kreider, 50, whose full-time job is as a second-grade teacher at Akron Elementary School. “They were working seven days a week, 12-to-13-hour days with the shortage of help. They were just burned out. You could see it. … They were ready to have normalcy.”