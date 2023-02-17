After nearly four years of planning, a new Dunkin’ has opened in Lititz.

The 1,600-square-foot restaurant at 737 S. Broad St. was built on the site of the former Lititz Service Center, a garage that was partially torn down to make room for an addition to the front.

The 18-seat restaurant features Dunkin’s menu of coffee, doughnuts and sandwiches. The restaurant has Dunkin’s newest store design, including digital kiosks for ordering and a drive-thru. It has around 20 employees.

The franchise owner of the new restaurant is Eddie DeLaria, who also has Dunkin’ locations in Mount Joy, Mountville, Harrisburg and Enola. The Lititz restaurant was originally proposed in May 2019.

DUNKIN' Address: 737 S. Broad St., Lititz Hours: 5 a.m.-9 p.m. daily Info: 223-258-4128, dunkindonuts.com, facebook.com/DunkinUS