Little Mutants, a small brewery that recently began operating at 841 N. Prince St. in Lancaster city, is set to debut its on-site events venue in early October.

Little Mutants began making beer, cider and hard seltzer about a month ago at a 6,000-square-foot building that was previously a photography studio. As production is ramping up, Little Mutants’ owners are finalizing work on their events venue, which will feature a custom-built DJ booth, small stage area and a bar. An Oct. 6 debut is planned.

Little Mutants is owned by Cullen Farrell, Juany Santos and Clint Wilson. Farrell was a co-founder of Rijuice, a juice company where he remains a minority owner.

The Little Mutants events venue will occupy a roughly 1,400-square-foot portion of the building and is meant to offer shows for crowds of around 150, including live musical acts and DJ events.

Soon after the events venue debuts, Farrell said the partners will move ahead with plans for a food preparation area, possibly by moving a storage container next to the building and outfitting it with a commercial kitchen.

Farrell says the brewery’s name is a reference to yeast, the “little mutants” that produce alcohol by fermenting sugars into alcohol. Farrell describes Little Mutants as a “cross category alcohol brand” that may eventually expand into making wine and spirits.

Little Mutants occupies leased space at a property at the corner of Ross and Prince streets that has been home to a service station, auto sales center and machine shop.

