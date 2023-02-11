Lititz Family Cupboard in Warwick Township is permanently closing on April 29.

“This was an extremely difficult decision for us, but our current lease is ending and we have not been able to negotiate a lease that will work for us to move forward,” read a statement posted at its website and Facebook page. ”With the impact of staffing issues and inflation, it has been increasingly difficult to remain financially sustainable.”

Lititz Family Cupboard features Pennsylvania Dutch fare such as chicken pie, meatloaf and ham loaf as well as burgers, hot and cold sandwiches and wraps. Menu favorites include chicken corn soup, rotisserie chicken and peanut butter pie.

The restaurant owned by Joshua Antes was previously owned by Chris and Karen Fisher, who still own the real estate. Located at 12 W. Newport Road at the edge of the Rock Lititz campus, it operated as the Toll Gate Inn Restaurant until 1997, when it was bought by John and Rose Dienner and renamed The Family Cupboard. The Fishers bought it in 2001 and changed the name to Lititz Family Cupboard.

Cake and Cup Bake Shoppe, which operates in the same building as Lititz Family Cupboard, is owned by the Fishers and is remaining open. The Fishers also own Tomato Pie Cafe, which has locations in Lititz and Harrisburg.