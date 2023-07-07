A drive-thru coffee shop is coming to a former one-room schoolhouse in Leacock Township.

Linden Coffee is slated to open later this summer at 2916 Old Philadelphia Pike, a building that was originally an Amish schoolhouse and most recently a retail shop for a home décor and furniture retailer.

The 1,200-square-foot building is currently being renovated to feature a drive-thru with an indoor ordering station for walk-in orders. There will be no indoor seating, but some outdoor seating may eventually be added.

The menu at Linden Coffee will include a variety of coffee and espresso drinks as well as smoothies, hot chocolate, spritzers and steamers. Baked goods from the nearby Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Cafe will also be featured.

Linden Coffee is owned by Jake and Courtney Dueppengiesser, who bought the building in March for $455,000. Jake, who works in dairy management, will manage day-to-day operations, while Courtney, who is a wedding photographer, will oversee marketing and social media. An early fall opening is planned.

The building along Route 340 between Bird-in-Hand and Intercourse formerly housed Unique Design by Sharon, a furniture and home décor store that opened in 2016 and closed in December.

The building first opened as a schoolhouse in 1877. The school closed in 1969 and was subsequently converted to a museum that recreated an Amish one-room schoolhouse with wax figures of teachers and students. Earl Clark, a founder of Dutch Wonderland, was one of the original owners of the museum, which closed November 2014.