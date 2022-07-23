Lily’s on Broad, a Lititz shop that features handmade and vintage items, will be closing in August.

The 600-square-foot shop behind Tomato Pie Café at 23 N. Broad St. announced the closing in a post on its Facebook page. The store’s last day will be Aug. 27.

“It has been very challenging to balance time at home and spend quality time with my family and extended family. Family ALWAYS comes first in our home, so with that thought we are closing the doors,” the post said. “Thank you for your tremendous support over the last two years.”

Lily’s on Broad is owned by Sharon Gingrich, who had previously worked at several shops in Lititz.