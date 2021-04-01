Lilly's on Broad.jpg

Lilly's on Broad has opened in Lititz behind Tomato Pie Cafe. 

Lilly’s on Broad has opened in Lititz with gifts, collectibles and home goods.

Located behind Tomato Pie Café at 23 N. Broad St., Lilly’s on Broad features handmade and vintage items from a selection of vendors. Items include soaps, tea towels, baskets, jewelry, cards and decorative bottles.

Owner and sole employee Sharon Gingrich is a Lititz resident who previously worked in admissions and alumni relations at Lancaster Bible College but more recently had some jobs in several downtown Lititz shops.

The 600-square-foot store replaces Antiques & Stuff, an antiques shop that closed this year after a decade in the spot.

