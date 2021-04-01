Lilly’s on Broad has opened in Lititz with gifts, collectibles and home goods.

Located behind Tomato Pie Café at 23 N. Broad St., Lilly’s on Broad features handmade and vintage items from a selection of vendors. Items include soaps, tea towels, baskets, jewelry, cards and decorative bottles.

Owner and sole employee Sharon Gingrich is a Lititz resident who previously worked in admissions and alumni relations at Lancaster Bible College but more recently had some jobs in several downtown Lititz shops.

The 600-square-foot store replaces Antiques & Stuff, an antiques shop that closed this year after a decade in the spot.

Lilly's on Broad Address: 23 N. Broad St., Lititz. Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Info.: 717-807-4040, facebook.com/LillysOnBroad.