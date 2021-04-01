Lilly’s on Broad has opened in Lititz with gifts, collectibles and home goods.
Located behind Tomato Pie Café at 23 N. Broad St., Lilly’s on Broad features handmade and vintage items from a selection of vendors. Items include soaps, tea towels, baskets, jewelry, cards and decorative bottles.
Owner and sole employee Sharon Gingrich is a Lititz resident who previously worked in admissions and alumni relations at Lancaster Bible College but more recently had some jobs in several downtown Lititz shops.
The 600-square-foot store replaces Antiques & Stuff, an antiques shop that closed this year after a decade in the spot.