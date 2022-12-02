Let’s Roll, an electric bike shop with a location in Lancaster city, plans to open a second location this spring in Columbia.

The new shop will take a 1,100-square-foot space at 132 Locust St., one of the retail spaces in Riverview Terrace, a new 33-unit apartment building that was recently completed in the borough.

Let’s Roll sells, services and rents electric bikes, scooters and mopeds. It also has a shop in Lancaster city at 23 E. Walnut St. which it opened in May. Let’s Roll is owned by Ryan Finger and Tim Hill.

The popularity of their current shop prompted the decision to open a second location, Hill said, with the partners choosing the Columbia spot because it is so close to the Northwest River Trail, which runs for 14 miles along the Susquehanna River.

“We’ve seen firsthand this year what kind of positive effect these trails are having on Columbia/Marietta and ended up making the decision to be a part of it,” Hill said.

Let's Roll Address: 123 Locust St., Columbia Expected opening: April 2023 Info.: 717-490-3194, letsrolllancaster.com, “Let’s Roll Lancaster” on Facebook