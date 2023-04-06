Let’s Roll, an electric bike shop with a location in Lancaster city, has opened a second bike shop in Columbia.

The new shop occupies a 1,100-square-foot space at 132 Locust St., one of the retail spaces in Riverview Terrace, a new 33-unit apartment building that recently was completed in the borough.

Let’s Roll sells, services and rents electric bikes, scooters and mopeds. It also has a shop in Lancaster city at 23 E. Walnut St. which it opened in May. Let’s Roll offers a variety of guided tours, including some for business groups and retirement home residents. Let’s Roll is owned by Ryan Finger and Tim Hill.

The popularity of their current shop prompted the decision to open a second location, Hill said, with the partners choosing the Columbia spot because it is so close to the Northwest River Trail, which runs for 14 miles along the Susquehanna River.

Let's Roll Address: 132 Locust St., Columbia. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Info: 717-380-2203, letsrolllancaster.com.