Legacy Door Co., which sells and services garage doors and openers for residential and commercial customers, recently opened a showroom at its new location in Akron.

The company’s headquarters at 326 S. 7th St. is the former home of Good Door Sales, a garage door sales company which closed last year.

Legacy Door owner Marlin Petersheim has worked in the garage door industry for more than 20 years, beginning with a summer high school job installing garage doors for Kinzers-based Smoker Door Sales, where he worked until starting Legacy Door last October.

Currently the sole employee, Petersheim uses subcontractors for some jobs but says he plans to start hiring his own employees this summer.

Legacy Door Co. Address: 326 S. 7th St., Akron. Showroom hours: By appointment. Info.: 717-687-2691, legacydoorpa.com, facebook.com/legacydoorpa.