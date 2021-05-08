Lapp Valley Farm in New Holland is making plans to add a second manufacturing location where it will make and sell its ice cream.

Lapp Valley Farm makes and sells ice cream on part of a working farm at 244 Mentzer Road that allows customers to eat ice cream and see farm animals.

Owner David Lapp said several years ago he was considering moving the operation entirely off the farm, but now says the plan is to keep the farm operation, while constructing a new building along Route 340 near New Holland Road to make and sell ice cream, and also have a café.

Leacock Township supervisors recently signed off on the plan for the new building, and Lapp said he expects some construction work to begin on the new building next month. An opening is expected sometime next year, Lapp said.

Lapp Valley Farm also has a retail location at Kitchen Kettle Village in Intercourse.