Lapp Valley Farm, which makes and sells ice cream at a working farm in Earl Township, has opened a new ice cream-making plant in Leacock Township where it also has a cafe.

Lapp Valley Farm Creamery & Café opened Thursday in a new, 29,000-square-foot building at 4040 Old Philadelphia Pike (Route 340), just east of Hollander Road. Lapp Valley occupies about two-thirds of the building. The rest will become the new home of Emma’s Gourmet Popcorn.

For Lapp Valley Farm, the new ice cream plant and cafe will be in addition to the ice cream shop at the Lapp family’s working farm at 244 Mentzer Road in Earl Township, where customers can walk around and see farm animals.

Lapp Valley Farm also has a retail location at Kitchen Kettle Village in Intercourse as well as three stands at Green Dragon Farmers Market & Auction in Ephrata Township. All of those operations will continue.

Lapp Valley Farm features 16 ice cream flavors sold in cones and dishes. It is also offered for sale in half gallons and pints. The new location also sells sundaes.

The new cafe has a menu that includes burgers and fries as well as fried chicken, fried cheese curds and fried mushrooms. There will also be coffee drinks and a breakfast menu. There’s inside seating for around 40 and space for nearly 50 outside.

Owner David Lapp said they added the new location because they were running out of room at the farm store. He said the final stages of ice cream production will move to the new spot in a month while full production will shift there over the next year or two.

Lapp said he had considered moving operations entirely off the farm but decided to keep the farm store while adding the new location.

Emma’s Gourmet Popcorn, which makes and sells a wide variety of flavored popcorn, moved its operation to the remaining 9,000-square-foot space at 4040 Old Philadelphia Pike. With the opening of the new location, Emma’s is closing its facility in Earl Township at 261 Hill Road.

No one from Emma’s Popcorn responded to messages left seeking details about the new location.

LAPP VALLEY FARM CREAMERY & CAFE Address: 4040 Old Philadelphia Pike, Leacock Township Hours: 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Info: 717-354-7988, “Lapp Valley Farms” on Facebook