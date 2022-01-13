A new cigar lounge and smoke shop has opened near the Columbia Market House.

Located at 20 S. Third St. in Columbia, Lanco Smokes sells cigarettes, chewing tobacco, electronic cigarettes and roll-your-own tobacco and cigars. It has a walk-in humidor, which has a variety of cigars, including premium varieties. In addition, the roughly 1,900-square-foot store has customer lounge areas in the front and back.

Lanco Smokes is owned by longtime friends Mike Neuman, Kevin Hostetter and Demetrius Montano. Neuman is an owner of Neuman Air Systems, which installs and manages pay air and vacuum vending equipment at gas stations. Montano used to own his own cleaning company, and Hostetter’s experience includes working as a trainer with Auntie Anne’s.

Neuman, who originally had the idea to open a smoke shop, said the partners hope to open more shops in Lancaster County.