Lancaster Virtual Reality Lounge in Lancaster city is closing. Its last day will be Sunday, March 12.

Opened in February 2019, the virtual reality arcade at 325 N. Queen St. occupies a 2,500-square foot spot in the Keppel Building at 325 N. Queen St. It features stations where customers wearing virtual reality goggles can play hundreds of games or explore a variety of experiences such as travel or puzzle solving.

Owner Eric Kazda said factors that lead to the decision to close included the economic fallout from the pandemic, difficulty finding staff and the rise of virtual reality games people can play in their own homes. Nevertheless, Kazda said he considers the virtual reality arcade a success.

“This arcade gave so much to so many people and asked for so little in return. Personally, it gave me more than I could have ever asked for... and it is with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye,” Kazda wrote in a Facebook post announcing the closure.

