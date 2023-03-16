A small shop featuring a variety of sweet and savory pies has opened in Lancaster.

Lancaster Pie & Coffee has opened at 136 N. Prince St. where it offers a variety of fruit pies such as apple, cherry and banana cream. There are also waffles and quiche as well as meat pies such as chicken and mushroom & beef. The shop also features a variety of coffee drinks as well as ice cream made on site that can be served with the pies, or blended with them.

Lancaster Pie & Coffee has seating inside for around 15 as well as four seat in the front and some space in a small back patio.

Lancaster Pie & Coffee is owned by Bill Landis and Tara Nordby, a Lancaster city couple who say their love of baking prompted them to open a pie shop. Landis is a former EMT while Nordby, who does some baking for the shop, continues as COO and vice president of operations for Manheim-based Richards Energy Group.

Lancaster Pie & Coffee It occupies the former home of Pop & Perk, a coffee and popcorn shop which replaced La Petite Patisserie, a dessert shop that’s now at 621 Harrisburg Ave.

MORE: La Petite Patisserie moving to new spot near Franklin & Marshall College

MORE: Lancaster artist expands with coffee at new Pop & Perk near her city gallery