The Lancaster Indoor Golf & Training Center has opened in Manheim Township.

Located at 1400 Manheim Pike, the facility offers teaching, coaching and club fitting as well as equipment sales. It also features simulators for playing on virtual courses as well as an indoor driving range and putting green.

Lancaster Indoor Golf & Training Center is owned by Matt Keller, a former golf pro at Lancaster Country Club, who opened a similar center in York in 2017.

Lancaster Indoor Golf & Training Center Address: 1400 Manheim Pike Info.: 717-869-5865, lancasterindoorgolf.com, “Lancaster Indoor Golf” on Facebook.