Lancaster Gift Box, which offers gift boxes of artisanal food products, recently opened a store in Lancaster city.

The new store at 317 N. Queen St. features products from 70 small businesses in Pennsylvania, with many based in Lancaster County. Items that can be used to build gift boxes include cheese, pretzels, mustards, pickles and hot sauces.

Lancaster Gift Box is owned by Gabriel Luber and Diana Smedley, who have a stand at Prussian Street Arcade in Manheim and a holiday stand at the Market at Wilbur in Lititz.

The North Queen Street location takes a spot that was the one-time home of Black Bear Leather, a leathermaking studio and retail shop.

LANCASTER GIFT BOX Address: 317 N. Queen St., Lancaster. Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Info.: 717-990-9837, Lancastergiftbox.com, facebook.com/LancasterGiftBox.