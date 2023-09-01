Lancaster Flower Co. has opening a retail shop in Lititz, taking a spot just south of the square.

The new, roughly 1,110-square-foot shop at 19 S. Broad St. offers fresh flowers, indoor plants and gardening supplies. Lancaster Flower Co. makes flower arrangements for weddings and a variety of other events.

Lancaster Flower Co. is owned by Nadine Clay, who started the business out of a home studio in 2016. She moved last August to a studio in Warwick Center, a commercial complex at the southeast corner of Route 501 and East Newport Road. Clay is keeping the Warwick Center studio and says it will host large events as well as classes she offers.

