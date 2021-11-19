Lancaster Cast Iron has opened a retail store at a former schoolhouse in Conestoga where the company has moved some of its operations.

The roughly 2,000-square-foot store and showroom at 3340 Main St. showcases the company’s namesake cast iron skillets, wooden utensils and leather goods such as pot holders, placemats and skillet holders. The items are made with a variety of local manufacturing partners, although some aspects of production will be moved to Conestoga, where the company now has its offices, according to Brandon Moore, who owns Lancaster Cast Iron with Mark Longenecker.

Moore and Longenecker began Lancaster Cast Iron in 2019 and had been working out of home offices before buying the 7,000-square-foot former schoolhouse in August for $215,000. It had previously been the home of School House Power Equipment and was also the one-time home of Schoolhouse Groceries and Leo’s Groceries.

Depending on the response to the new store, Moore said they may expand the showroom to add more display elements or classes, noting the building needs a lot of renovations and upgrades.